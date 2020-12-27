Temperatures cool to the 40s Sunday, snow moves in Monday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will move across Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mountain snowfall will move in Saturday evening and last into midday Sunday. Winds will increase on the Front Range early Sunday morning as the front moves through with gusts up to 35 mph.

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will cool to the mid 40s behind the front. There will be a 10% chance for a few flurries moving in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue on the Front Range, plains, and in the mountains on and off throughout Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will drop to the 30s in Denver on both Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing up to 2 inches across Metro Denver. Up to 3 inches is possible on the Palmer Divide and in Fort Collins and Greeley. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches of snowfall by Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be dry with high temperatures staying in the 30s.

Highs will warm to the 40s with dry conditions on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.