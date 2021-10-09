Temperatures cool to 60s Sunday, bigger cooldown Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Dry and mild weather will stay in the forecast for Monday before the next storm system arrives Tuesday.

Tuesday will be gusty at times as a strong cold front moves through Colorado. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with scattered rain showers on the Front Range and snow showers in the mountains.

This will likely be the biggest snow of the season for the mountains so far and could impact travel especially on the passes.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday with a few scattered showers. If showers fall overnight or early in the morning on the Front Range, it is possible that a little bit of snow could mix in, but it isn’t expected to make impacts.

The first freeze in Denver is likely Thursday morning. Make sure to protect your plants outside.

Drier and warmer weather moves in Friday and Saturday.