Temperatures climb above freezing Tuesday, scattered snow showers move in

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit 16 degrees below zero this morning at Denver International Airport making it the coldest temperature in Denver since 2014.

Thanks to dry weather and sunshine, temperatures have made it into teens, 20s, and 30s across the Front Range. A big warm-up from the 1 degree high temperature in Denver on Sunday.

The mountains are seeing scattered snow showers develop this afternoon and evening that will continue into Tuesday. An Avalanche Watch has been issued in the mountains until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will finally climb above freezing in Denver. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s. There will be a 20% chance for a few snow showers Tuesday afternoon and evening on the Front Range. These will be hit and miss so not everyone will see snow.

Snowfall totals on the Front Range will range from nothing up to an inch. The mountains will see up to 8 inches of additional snowfall through Tuesday evening.

Another round of snow will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Once again, totals look small for the Front Range.

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the week with high in the 40s by the weekend.