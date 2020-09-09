Temperature drop, snow shock tourists in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As the snow came down in Evergreen Tuesday, tourists were stunned by the 50- to 60-degree temperature drop.

“It’s crazy here! This is crazy weather!” said Myra Coleman, who is visiting from Texas with her husband.

The couple enjoyed a warm holiday on Monday, and then hiked in the snow Tuesday.

“It’s much colder than what we thought it was going to be,” Donnie Coleman said.

Residents say Evergreen was bustling over the long weekend, but the outdoor eating spots were nearly empty on Tuesday.

“I’m from Minnesota, so I’m used to wild swings, but this is pretty impressive,” said Geoff Carlston.

Other local residents were out enjoying the change in weather.

“This is crazy. We were in the mountains hiking yesterday in like 90-degree weather, so this is fun that it switched this quickly,” said Kaitlyn Fedak.