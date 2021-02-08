Temperature drop of 45 degrees Sunday evening: A look at the biggest swings in history

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front pushed through Denver Sunday afternoon quickly dropping temperatures and increasing winds and cloud cover.

Sunday afternoon hit 54 degrees in Denver and just before midnight the recorded temperature was 9 degrees at Denver International Airport. This made a 45 degree temperature swing in under 10 hours.

There were only a few clouds around on Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures and dry weather. Just a few hours later, temperatures were in the teens and single digits with low cloud cover and flurries. A 22 degree drop was recorded in just 18 minutes at Denver International Airport.

This strong cold front also brought wind gusts up to 54 mph to Denver along with a big increase in relative humidity.

The 45 degree drop didn’t make it into the top 10 biggest temperature swings recorded in Denver. Taking a look back at the biggest 24 hour temperature swings in Denver, the largest swing on record was 66 degrees in 1872.

It is fairly common for Denver to see big temperature swings in the fall in winter because of a dip in the Jetstream bringing strong cold fronts.