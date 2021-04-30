Sunshine and 80s this weekend; Soaker storm system hits Sunday into Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Glorious weather continues through Saturday. Sunny skies on Friday with highs near 80. Saturday surges to near 85.

The mountains stay sunny on Friday then turn partly cloudy on Saturday. Mild with 60s and even 70s and melting snow.

A storm system moves into Colorado on Sunday with mountain snow and afternoon t-storms across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

It stays all rain in Denver Sunday night through Monday. One inch of rainfall possible across the I-25 corridor. Cooler highs in the 40s.

The Foothills could see 3-8 inches of heavy, wet snowfall. The Northern Front Range Foothills could see a foot or more of heavy, wet snowfall. This includes Estes Park, Longs Peak, Meeker Park, Nederland, Allenspark, Cameron Pass, and Red Feather Lakes.

Scattered rain showers continue on Tuesday. Temps stay cool in the 50s.

A few rain showers on Wednesday then turning drier.

Forecast rainfall between Sunday and Monday night.

Forecast snow between Sunday and Monday night.