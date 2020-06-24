1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News
Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Sunny, warm Wednesday with isolated afternoon t-storms; cold front arrives Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — Sunny skies today across the mountains and Front Range with a 20 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.  Denver will have a high around 90 degrees.  Mountain highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday is similar across the board.

The normal high right now in Denver is 85.

A cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.  Highs on Friday drop 10 degrees to 80 in Denver.  Chance of afternoon t-storms increases to 40%.

Turning drier on Saturday, sunshine, 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  High 84.

Sunny, hot and dry on Sunday, 92.

Sunny and dry Monday-Tuesday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories