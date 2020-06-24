Sunny, warm Wednesday with isolated afternoon t-storms; cold front arrives Friday

DENVER — Sunny skies today across the mountains and Front Range with a 20 percent chance of afternoon t-storms. Denver will have a high around 90 degrees. Mountain highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday is similar across the board.

The normal high right now in Denver is 85.

A cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday drop 10 degrees to 80 in Denver. Chance of afternoon t-storms increases to 40%.

Turning drier on Saturday, sunshine, 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. High 84.

Sunny, hot and dry on Sunday, 92.

Sunny and dry Monday-Tuesday.