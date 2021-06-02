Sunny skies, summer heat to take over for several days

DENVER (KDVR) — The forecast is finally looking enjoyable for the rest of this week in Denver. We will have plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s both days.

As we head into the weekend, the warm 80 degree temperatures will be sticking around. However, there will be a few hit and miss thunderstorms each afternoon from Saturday through Monday.

The outlook for most of next week is looking dry again with a lot of sunshine and the warm summer temperatures continuing in the 80s through the end of the week.