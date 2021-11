DENVER (KDVR) — A few clouds will stick around tonight with very mild lows in the lower 30s. Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range. Highs will be closer to seasonal averages in the lower 50s.

Sunshine is here to round out the weekend with warm highs nearing the middle 60s. We continue the sunny and warm conditions into Monday.

We are a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday, but the forecast remains dry through the start of next weekend.