DENVER (KDVR) — Leftover snow showers are likely in the foothills and mountains on Monday morning. Then skies will turn sunny this afternoon.

In Denver, skies start partly cloudy then clear up. Temperature highs will be around 58 degrees with less wind overall.

Forecast wind gusts Monday 4/25.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and warmer with temps in the mid-70s. The wind will be around 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry.

The next storm systems brush Denver and the Front Range on Friday afternoon with a few rain showers. The central and northern mountains could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. The wind is expected to turn breezy in the afternoon.

If this storm system exits quickly then the weekend should be dry and sunny.