DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a dry, sunny Tuesday with highs around 92. The mountains stay mostly dry with a small 10% t-storm chance south of I-70.

Denver rain chances.

There will be hot and dry through Friday with the mid-90s in Denver as the monsoon goes on vacation.

By this weekend, monsoon moisture will start increasing over the mountains. It is predicted to hit Denver and the Front Range by Sunday afternoon, lasting through Tuesday. This brings high rain and thunderstorm chances. Cooler highs will be in the 80s.