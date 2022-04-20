DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting Front Range highs in the low 70s on Wednesday with sunny skies. In the afternoon wind runs 15 to 25 mph.

The mountains could see light morning snow with decreasing clouds afterward. Wind gusts will range between 30 to 60 mph above the treeline. Mountain high temps will be in the 40s and 50s.

Inches of total snow by 10 p.m. Sunday.

80-degree temps will return to Denver on Thursday and Friday. Gusty afternoon wind is likely on Friday, with 20 to 45 mph. High to extreme wildfire danger is expected.

Inches of total snow by 10 p.m. Sunday.

The next storm system will hit the mountains with rain and snow on Friday, then all snow on Saturday through Sunday. 4 to 12 inches of snow accumulation above 8,000 feet is expected. A few pockets of 12 or more inches above 10,000 feet may be seen. Gusty wind 40 to 70 mph is likely.

Across the Front Range, I’m including a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. High temps will be cooler in the 50s.

The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see a rain/snow mix between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Turning drier on Monday.