DENVER (KDVR) – It’ll be a dry second half for your lead into your Thanksgiving week.

Weather tonight: Clear skies overnight

I’m forecasting clear skies across Colorado and into the morning.

Front Range lows in the teens and 20s. Mountain valley lows are in the single digits and teens.

Weather tomorrow: Dry Denver Sunday

Broncos Gameday forecast valid Sunday 11/20/2022.

High pressure remains in control with sunny skies and dry conditions, with the Front Range highs topping out in the mid-40s.

During the Broncos game on Sunday, the kickoff to which is slated for 2:05 p.m, expect conditions to be dry and sunny, with light winds and temps falling from the 40s down into the 30s. So, consider grabbing a jacket and gloves before heading out to Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver seven-day precipitation forecast.

For those in the mountain, you should expect conditions to stay dry and sunny with highs staying down in the 30s.

Weather Monday: Your Thanksgiving week forecast

Monday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 40s, with the high country staying sunny and dry as well.

High pressure remains strong with no organized storm systems expected to affect Colorado.

This translates into good travel weather across the state on both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The Front Range highs will hover around in the mid-40s.