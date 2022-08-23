DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a sunny and dry Tuesday in Denver with highs in the mid-80s.

The mountains can expect a 20-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 60s and 70s.

On Wednesday, thunderstorm chances increase to 30-50% in the mountains.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A small surge of monsoon moisture will hit on Thursday and Friday. Precipitation chances in Denver increase to 30% on Friday afternoon.

Conditions turn drier on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend high temperatures will warm back to near 90.