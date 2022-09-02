DENVER (KDVR) — A large dome of high pressure remains in control of the West with near-record heat. Most of Colorado remains abnormally warm and dry for the next 8 days.

Future radar 5 p.m. Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts sunshine and 93 degrees in Denver on Friday. The mountains stay mainly dry with only a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms south of I-70 and over the far eastern plains.

Similar forecast on Saturday and Sunday into Labor Day. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s. The normal high right now in Denver is 85.