DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry and sunny Thursday in Denver. High temperatures will be around 81 degrees. The average high right now is 75 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with highs in the 60s.

Dry and partly sunny weather is expected on Friday with highs around 90. High cloudiness will spread into Saturday with highs around 90.

Then we’ll see a more summer-like afternoon thunderstorm pattern starting Sunday afternoon and running through most of next week.

Memorial Day Forecast for Denver.

Memorial Day forecast: dry in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will be around 78 degrees.

A cold front swings through Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures falling by 5 to 10 degrees.