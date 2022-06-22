DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts morning sunshine with afternoon clouds and upper 80s on Wednesday across the Front Range.

The state will have an air quality warning in effect for high afternoon ozone levels.

Future radar 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Air Quality Warning Tuesday.

This morning, the mountains will start out dry before a likely chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the southern mountains. The central mountains have a 30-40% chance of moisture with lower chances in the northern mountains.

Forecast total rainfall by Sunday night.

The peak of this monsoon surge arrives Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The highest chances for rain and thunderstorms occur south of I-70, especially in the southern mountains. Some of the 14ers could see light snow accumulation. Mountain highs will be cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Total rainfall by late Sunday is expected to be heaviest in southern Colorado.

The chance of rain in Denver increases to 20% Friday, 60% Saturday and 40% Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 70s.