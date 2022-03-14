DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a warm start to this week. Expect temps in the 50s on Monday with sunshine.

It’s a powder day in the Mountains after a “sleeper snow”. Skies will gradually clear by the afternoon.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Friday.

The warmest day of the week occurs Tuesday with highs around 70.

A warm storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Precipitation will start as rain on Wednesday. Then a rain and snow mix will begin late Wednesday into early Thursday before changing back to rain. 1 inch of snow is expected in Denver.

Much heavier totals are expected to the south across the Palmer Divide with 4 to 10 inches. This will be heavy, wet snow.

Friday through Sunday will be dry and in the 60s.