Sunny, 80 degrees Tuesday; Chance of t-storms Wednesday night, Thursday

DENVER — It will be sunny today and 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny with highs in the 50s, 60s, and a couple 70s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 75 degrees.

Wednesday starts dry and sunny then clouds increase afternoon with a cold front late.  Thunderstorm chances increase afternoon and night to 20%. 

This rain/t-storm chance lingers into Thursday morning.  Highs on Thursday drop 5 degrees into the low to mid 70s.

Drier on Friday, mid 80s.

Temps surge this weekend to about 90.  Dry mornings and 20% chances of afternoon t-storms.

Future Radar 11pm Wednesday, cold front.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

