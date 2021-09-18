Sunday stays warm before big cool down Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver tied the record high of 93 degrees for Sept. 18. Temperatures will cool down slightly on Sunday but will still be running about 10 degrees above the average high of 79 degrees this time of year.

Sunday will stay dry and mostly sunny on the Front Range and eastern plains but parts of the mountains will see scattered showers and storms.

A strong cold front will push through on Monday bringing breezy winds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

Some of these showers will be in the form of snow in Colorado’s central and northern mountains above 8,000 feet. However, there will only be light accumulation and no big travel impacts are expected.

Denver will see a thunderstorm chance on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday stays cool with dry conditions returning.

On Wednesday, the official first day of fall, temperatures climb back into the 80s through Friday.