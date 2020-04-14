Sunshine, highs in the 40s Tuesday; Snow returns Thursday with accumulation

DENVER– We set a new record low of 11 degrees this morning in Denver breaking the previous record low of 15 set in 1933s.

Skies stay sunny today behind yesterday’s storm system. Highs in Denver reach 42.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, highs teens and 20s.

Light snow overspreads the Central and Northern Mountains tonight into Wednesday. Snow intensifies on Wednesday afternoon/night as the next storm system races into Colorado.

Snow is likely on Thursday in the Mountains and in Denver. Mountain accumulation 6-12″. Foothills 5-10″. Denver 2-6″.

Snow continues into Friday morning then tapers-off midday. Cold overnight lows in the teens.

Drier Saturday-Sunday with 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future radar 5pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snow totals Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.