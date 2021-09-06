Summer may be over but the heat is sticking around

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached the low 90s in Denver on Labor Day making it the 53rd time this season we’ve posted a temperature of 90 degrees or higher. An average season brings us about 45 days at 90 degrees or higher.

We will get a small reprieve from the hot 90s with forecast highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the middle to upper 80s. Our average at this time of year is 83 degrees for Denver. It will be sunny and dry, but with areas of smoke. There is an Air Quality Alert for Tuesday. So, limited your time outdoors if you’re sensitive to the poor air quality and smoke.

We are looking at record-breaking heat possible both Thursday and Friday as we stay sunny and dry. We are predicting a high on Thursday of 95 degrees which would be above the record for that date of 94 set in 1994. On Friday the record high is 93 set in 2018 and we are forecasting an afternoon reading of 96 degrees.

The heat backs off again by the weekend with highs returning to the upper 80s. There is a very low chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday and Monday. However, the overall outlook remains dry.