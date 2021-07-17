Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Summer heat to stick around with limited chances for needed rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across metro Denver on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s which is just a few degrees above normal at this time of year.

The forecast for next week continues to look hot. We have highs each afternoon through the start of next weekend in the low to mid 90s. Fortunately, we are not predicting highs in record territory which are at 100 degrees or higher.

Normally at this time of year heading into the second half of July, we would be showing rain and thunderstorm chances almost every day. The reason is we are generally in the monsoon season from mid-July through early August. However. the outlook keeps the monsoon rains shut off through most of next week. So, our chances for thunderstorms will be isolated and mainly on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays
Colorado Wildfire Map

Wildfire Map
Fire Restrictions and Bans

Fire Restrictions & Bans
Weather Alerts

Weather Alerts
Pinpoint Weather App

Pinpoint Weather App

 


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories