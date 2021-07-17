Summer heat to stick around with limited chances for needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across metro Denver on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s which is just a few degrees above normal at this time of year.

The forecast for next week continues to look hot. We have highs each afternoon through the start of next weekend in the low to mid 90s. Fortunately, we are not predicting highs in record territory which are at 100 degrees or higher.

Normally at this time of year heading into the second half of July, we would be showing rain and thunderstorm chances almost every day. The reason is we are generally in the monsoon season from mid-July through early August. However. the outlook keeps the monsoon rains shut off through most of next week. So, our chances for thunderstorms will be isolated and mainly on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.