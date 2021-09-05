Summer heat to continue with record highs in jeopardy later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Labor Day will bring plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures reaching the low 90s across metro Denver. So, take advantage of those open pools before they close for the season. There will be smoke and haze in the air so if you’re sensitive to it, limit your time outdoors.

We are looking at a dry week ahead with plenty of sunshine each afternoon. There will be a little cooling on Tuesday with highs dipping slightly into the middle 80s across the Front Range.

However, the heat quickly returns on Thursday and Friday with highs expected to reach the mid 90s. The record high on Thursday is 94 set in 1994. We look to break that record with a forecast high of 95 for Denver. The record high on Friday is 93 set in 2018 and we look to break that too with a forecast of 94 degrees.

The heat will slowly back off with temperatures heading into the upper 80s by the weekend. Right now the forecast is staying dry all the way through the start of next week when we might be able to get a few showers back in the forecast.