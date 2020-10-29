Strongest La Niña pattern in 10 years could delay Denver winter season

DENVER (KDVR) — Slow starts to winter during a La Niña are common. Colder than normal water in the South Pacific causes most storm systems to barely miss Colorado to the north during September and October. Typically, this dry pattern starts to break by mid to late November.

We could see the strongest La Niña since 2010-2011, according to the latest sea surface temperature forecasts. 2010-2011 turned out to be a very snowy winter for the central and northern Mountains. Loveland Ski Area reported their second snowiest winter on record, with 568 inches of total snowfall.

Overall, the central and northern mountains are in for the most snow this winter. Less snowfall as you go south. Denver looks windier and drier than normal.