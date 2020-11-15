Strong winds, mountain snow end late Saturday; breezy, warmer Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system moved through Colorado today bringing mountain snowfall and strong wind gusts. The top of Peak 6 in Breckenridge recorded a gust of 104 mph this afternoon. Denver saw gusts over 60 mph in some spots. Snowfall will end late this evening in the mountains keeping mountain roads slick overnight.

Winds will calm down through the evening and overnight but will still be gusty near and on the Continental Divide. Winds will still be gusty at times on Sunday but won’t be as strong as today. The Front Range will see gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures will heat up to the upper 50s on Sunday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Highs will heat back into the 60s and 70s for the work week with dry conditions and less wind through Thursday.

Another storm system enters the state on Friday bringing precipitation to the mountains on Friday and a chance of snow in the lower elevations on Saturday.