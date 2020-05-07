Strong winds, high fire danger Thursday before cooler temperatures arrive

DENVER– It will be a windy afternoon (2 p.m.-8 p.m.) in Denver with gusts of 25-60 miles per hour and high wildfire danger. Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy, with a high of 70 degrees. Blowing dust possible.

The Mountains can expect increasing wind midday and afternoon. Gusts 40-80 mph on the high peaks. Sunny to partly cloudy, highs 50s and 60s.

Less wind on Friday. Sunny to partly cloudy. Highs upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry, partly cloudy. 60s.

Chance of afternoon rain Monday-Wednesday. Highs 60s.

Forecast wind gusts 6pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.