1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Strong winds, high fire danger Thursday before cooler temperatures arrive

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER– It will be a windy afternoon (2 p.m.-8 p.m.) in Denver with gusts of 25-60 miles per hour and high wildfire danger.  Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy, with a high of 70 degrees.  Blowing dust possible.

The Mountains can expect increasing wind midday and afternoon.  Gusts 40-80 mph on the high peaks.  Sunny to partly cloudy, highs 50s and 60s.

Less wind on Friday.  Sunny to partly cloudy.  Highs upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry, partly cloudy.  60s.

Chance of afternoon rain Monday-Wednesday.  Highs 60s.

Forecast wind gusts 6pm Thursday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories