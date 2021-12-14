Pinpoint Weather Alert issued Wednesday; strong winds and mountain snow to bring big impacts

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front will move through Colorado Wednesday morning bringing big weather changes including strong winds, mountain snow, and high fire danger.

The strongest wind on Wednesday morning will be in the mountains, foothills, and Palmer Divide. As the cold front races through early on Wednesday, it will bring scattered snow showers and strong winds along with it in the mountains.

Snow showers could be heavy at times in the mountains Wednesday morning especially between 4 and 8 a.m. Strong winds will create blowing snow and low visibility making travel tough. There is even potential for some snow squalls (heavy, quick bursts of snow and wind) in isolated areas.

As the cold front reaches the Front Range and Interstate 25 corridor mid-morning on Wednesday, there is potential for a quick, heavy rain or snow shower depending on location. The Palmer Divide, foothills, and Cheyenne Ridge could see this kind of snowfall while Denver will likely see it as rain. The rest of the day will be dry on the Front Range after the rain moves out.

A high wind warning has been issued from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. across eastern Colorado Wednesday. Winds could potentially be damaging.

Along with the high wind warning, a fire weather warning and air quality alert for blowing dust were also issued for the eastern half of the state. In the mountains, a winter weather advisory is in place through 8 p.m.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 50 – 70 mph on the plains, 60-80 mph on the Front Range, and 80-100 mph in the foothills.

Winds will die down quickly after sunset on Wednesday for most places but will stay breezy to gusty on some of the high mountain peaks.

The rest of the week will have less wind, more sunshine, and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s through the end of the week.