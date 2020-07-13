Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon; cold front Tuesday

1  of  2
DENVER (KDVR) — There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver and across the Eastern Plains.  The t-storms could be severe Limon-east and Fort Morgan-northeast with large hail and damaging wind.

Hot 90s again today for Denver and the Front Range.  Highs on Tuesday fall into the 80s for the first time in 12 days.  Why?  Cold front.

The mountains have a risk for t-storms/rain this morning and again this afternoon.  Watch out for lightning.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

This risk continues on Tuesday as the cold front slides across Colorado.

The chance for afternoon t-storms continues Wednesday-Sunday, 20%.  These are more typical afternoon t-storm chances.

Front Range highs surge back into the 90s.

Future Radar 5pm.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

