1 last warm day before strong cold front brings cool temperatures, rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the low 80s Tuesday afternoon with a 10% chance of rain. Winds will be gusty at times as a cold front nears Colorado.

Wildfire smoke will increase in western Colorado by Tuesday night as the front gets closer. Parts of the mountains and eastern Colorado will see more smoke by Wednesday. The mountains will see scattered showers throughout the day.

The cold front will swing through the Front Range early Wednesday morning increasing winds and quickly cooling temperatures.

High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a 30% chance for showers each day. Parts of the mountains above 9,000 feet could see some accumulating snowfall.

Dry weather returns on Friday with highs warming to the 70s. There will be a 10% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.