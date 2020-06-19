Storms to clear, warmer for the weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Storms continue to slowly drift from the mountains to the Plains late Friday, eventually clearing for the weekend as warmer temperatures return.

The strongest storm activity will be over the southeastern Plains Friday. Locations include – but are not limited to – Lamar, La Junta, Kit Carson and Burlington. These areas may have damaging hail and wind from late-day thunderstorms.

Near the metro areas, storms will continue through the early evening but aren’t necessarily likely to produce much hail or wind. Lightning is the main impact.

On Saturday, there will be a lot more sunshine, and temperatures are to warm from the morning’s 50s to the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Any thunderstorm activity Saturday will be very isolated, so outdoor plans are in good shape for Father’s Day and the first full day of summer.

On Sunday, thunderstorm chances increase just a bit later in the day, so a few activities may be impacted in the mountains and in the metro areas. The chance of a thunderstorm, though, is only one out of ten.

Sunday’s temperatures will be into the middle and upper 80s, “normal” for the time of year.

Although most of next week will be status-quo, heat and dryness, a few storms will move through occasionally. Bottom line: no major changes ahead in the next seven days.