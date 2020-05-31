Storms settle Saturday night, highs in upper 80s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Storms in the foothills will settle down toward 10pm, but downtown Denver may catch a little rain before it all ends by midnight. Overall, expect a, “pleasant” evening (weather wise).

Summer heat ahead for tomorrow, as high reach the upper 80s. This pattern remains all week, with isolated heavy PM thunderstorms each day.

Of note, storms today have caused flash flooding in the Pueblo Metro area and we could see similar scenes around our region over the next 7 days, due to out-of-season moisture in the region.

Temperatures will warm to 90°+ by the end of next week. (The normal high is 77°.)