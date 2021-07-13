Storms bring gusty wind and lightning; better rain chances coming midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a few gusty storms (more wind than rain) early this evening across metro Denver. Those storms should push east of the city quickly, with most gone by 6-7 p.m. There will also be the threat for lightning.

If you are heading to Coors Field for the All-Star Game this evening, be prepared for some lightning, a few sprinkles and gusty wind for a short period of time. Hopefully, the storms are far enough away from Coors Field that the game can start with no delay.

A better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. These storms will have more rain with them as they cross the Denver and the Front Range. There will also be lightning and gusty wind. And, you can never rule out small hail with any storm at this time of year. Temperatures both days will only warm into the mid-80s.

Storm chances start to drop off by Friday and into the weekend with only hit and miss storms with limited rain possible. Temperatures will start to return to the low 90s. We will be dry and seasonal (near 90 degrees) for most of next week.