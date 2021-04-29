Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Storm system moves in next week, possible impact includes poor driving conditions

The forecast for early next week with 1-3 inches possible. (12 inches+ mountains)

DENVER (KDVR) — After an absolutely beautiful spring weekend featuring some of the warmest weather of the year, a cold front will swing through Colorado Sunday morning setting the stage for a soaking rain Sunday night and Monday. Preceding this soaking system, highs tomorrow will reach mid to upper 70s, followed by mid-80s Saturday.

It’s good news

Some parts of the Front Range could get a whopping 2 to 3 inches of rain, but most spots will see closer to an inch and a half. Still, considering our region is embattled in a drought, every bit counts and we could see more from this event than our area often receives this time of year in an entire month.

The setup

A strong storm system will surge in from the west behind the cold front Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will result. The High Country will likely pick up more snow and it could amount to greater than 18 inches above 10,000 feet. This could cause avalanche conditions to deteriorate as the new layer of heavier, wet snow destabilizes slopes. May of 2020 featured a little over 1 inch of rain for the entire month and if some of the computer models verify, we could pick up nearly three times that amount in as many days.

The impacts

The effects of this rain are mostly positive, as the region remains in a serious drought so the prospect of several inches of rain could pull stubborn drought ranging from moderate to severe back down to normal or near-normal levels.

Any negative impact will mostly likely include the possibility of a little severe weather in the plains and treacherous winter driving conditions over the mountain passes. There could even be a little spotty street flooding in areas prone to flooding during times of heavy rain.

