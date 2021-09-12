Storm chances stay next couple days, temperatures cool to 70s Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will stay in the mid 80s in Denver with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Storms could turn severe on the northeast plains with a marginal risk for severe storms.

Storm chances will be highest after 2 p.m. on the Front Range Monday. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.

A cold front will move through Colorado on Tuesday, finally cooling temperatures into the 70s and knocking them below the average of 81 degrees.

There will be scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Drier weather will move in for the rest of the week and into next weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.