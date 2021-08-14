Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Storm chances return Sunday, smoke moves back in

DENVER (KDVR) — Chances for storms will stay in the forecast on Sunday with smoke returning to the Front Range by Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. There is a 30% chance for a few showers and storms. After better air quality and less wildfire smoke on Saturday, thick smoke will return to Colorado by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Drier weather will move in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 90s.

Storm chances will go up again Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures cooling to the 70s and 80s Thursday through Saturday.

