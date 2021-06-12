Storm chances return Sunday, hot temperatures continue

DENVER (KDVR) — More heat is in store for Sunday with afternoon and evening storm chances returning to Eastern Colorado.

The forecast high temperature in Denver is 95 degrees with a 10% chance for isolated storms. Storms will pop up after noon on the Front Range and slide onto the plain by the evening. A marginal risk has been issued for the eastern half of the state with lightning, wind, and hail as the main threats.

Dry weather will move back in Monday and last into Wednesday. Temperatures will get even hotter on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be close to the triple digit mark. The record high on Tuesday is 97 degrees and the record high on Wednesday is 96 degrees.

Fire danger will stay elevated across the state with record heat, breezy winds, and dry conditions this week.

Temperatures will cool down slightly on Thursday and Friday as a 10% chance of storms returns both afternoons.