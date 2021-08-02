Storm chances go up Tuesday, flood threat remains high in mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms in the mountains and in Western Colorado Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered shower and storm chances will return to the Front Range on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only make it to 80 degrees in Denver running 10 degrees below the average high of 90 degrees for this time of year. Scattered showers and storms will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening and last into Wednesday morning.

The risk for flash flooding will remain for Colorado’s burn scars and areas that see heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Wildfire smoke and high ozone levels will stay in the forecast for the next several days keeping poor air quality over the Front Range.

Drier and warmer weather will move in by Thursday. High temperatures will hit the low 90s with mostly dry conditions into the weekend.