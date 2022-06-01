DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw a soaker of a storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing more than an inch of liquid precipitation to many parts of the state.

A storm like this will help improve the state’s drought conditions, and it boosts Denver’s yearly precipitation above average.

Denver picked up 1.23 inches of rain at Denver International Airport Tuesday and Wednesday. Many places along the Front Range saw rainfall totals over an inch.

Denver’s recent rain helped boost May precipitation totals about a half an inch above average.

While the lower elevations saw rain, the mountains saw snow. Places like Georgetown, Conifer and Nederland saw totals higher than 4 inches.

Parts of the foothills and Palmer Divide saw small totals that melted away quickly and didn’t cause road impacts.

More rain chances are in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend, but they are only about a 20% chance and won’t bring moisture like the Tuesday-Wednesday storm.