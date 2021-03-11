State wrestling tournament to continue this weekend, despite CDOT’s pleas to not travel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging Coloradans not to travel this weekend, yet the state’s high school wrestling tournament is still happening in Pueblo.

Hundreds of athletes and spectators are expected to attend, some from hundreds of miles away.

This year’s event is smaller, with fewer fans, because of COVID-19.

However, no one could have guessed that the virus is the least of many families’ concerns.

“I’m definitely not as worried about COVID as I am the weather this weekend,” said a parent named Beth.

Beth and other parents and coaches that FOX31 spoke with asked not to share their full names, worried about the consequences and possible impact on their kids who are competing this weekend.

The state wrestling tournament began Thursday in Pueblo, right on schedule.

“I can’t believe with the biggest storm our area has had that they’re expecting people to be traveling. It’s irresponsible,” said Beth.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) did postpone Saturday’s playoff basketball games, but said the show will go on for wrestling because it’s a “state culminating event.”

“It appears down here, weather-wise, we’re not going to have any issues in Pueblo at all, so we’re going to get this event in. There’s a lot of logistics that go into pushing it into the next day. It’s not just a small operation. There’s upwards of 250 people involved in just putting on the tournament,” explained Adam Bright, one of CHSAA’s assistant commissioners.

However, many believe that’s the wrong decision, including a wrestling coach from the eastern Plains, named Amber, who spoke with FOX31.

“I worry about the schools on the Western Slope, that they’re going to be stuck in Pueblo,” she said.

Many are begging CHSAA to reconsider and reschedule.

According to CHSAA bylaws, tournaments shall be postponed if 25 percent or more of the participants are unable to attend. CHSAA says all but a handful of teams are scheduled to arrive in Pueblo by Friday at the latest.