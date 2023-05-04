DENVER (KDVR) — Spring showers from April 25 to May 2 have helped with drought concerns in Colorado.

April started with no drought concerns in western Colorado and minimal concerns in eastern Colorado. However, on April 13, an update on the drought monitor moved parts of southeast Colorado from extreme drought, which is the second highest category behind the most exceptional drought.

Due to a week of dry weather, the Pueblo area remained in extreme drought on April 27, and the Denver area moved from exceptionally dry to moderate drought.

Thanks to much-needed moisture that moved through the state starting on April 25, Colorado is starting to see drought conditions improve. This week’s update showed that a small area in southeast Colorado is still in severe drought, while most areas improved to the abnormally dry to moderate drought category.

Denver also saw improvements in the drought monitor but is still considered abnormally dry.

There are still no drought concerns for the western half of Colorado. This is due not only to the recent showers but high snowpack. The May 4 report showed that snowpack is still at 129% of normal.

On top of having above-normal snowpack, spring showers have provided much-needed moisture across the state over the last seven days.

Denver International Airport has reported 0.16 inches of rainfall over the last week, with higher totals outside the city, like in Lakewood, where 0.41 inches of moisture were reported over the last seven days. Higher rainfall totals have been reported to the southeast, including 1.29 inches of precipitation in Walsh.