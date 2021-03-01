Spring is here, well Meteorologically it is

DENVER (KDVR) — Meteorologists define spring as starting March 1st and running through the end of May.

From the American Meteorological Society, “In popular usage and for most meteorological purposes, spring is customarily taken to include the months of March, April, and May in the Northern Hemisphere, and September, October, and November in the Southern Hemisphere.”

This is based on the calendar, and also the period of time of greatest warming.

Denver is feeling the warming trend in the forecast with 50s and 60s on the way.

March 1st, Denver’s average high is 50. By the end of the month, Denver’s average high is near 60.

Your smartphones and calendars are based on Astronomical Spring and will list the start of spring as Saturday, March 20th. That’s when the Earth’s tilt and orbit put the Sun directly over the equator.