Spotty storms continue on 4th of July, hot temperatures here to stay

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will push across the Front Range and eastern plains Saturday afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the eastern plains through 10 p.m.

The main threats with Saturday’s storms will be hail, gusty winds, and brief landspout tornadoes.

Storms will be more isolated on the Fourth of July with only a 20% chance on the Front Range. Storms will be stronger and more likely on the plains. Most places in Metro Denver and the Front Range won’t see a storm but those that do, could see lightning, small hail, and gusty winds along with it.

Storm chances go up on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the warm 90s on Monday before cooling to the 80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be dry before a 10% chance of rain moves back in Thursday through Saturday.