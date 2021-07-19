Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Some rain relief on the way to reduce heat and hazy conditions

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — More smoke and haze will be in the air tonight and Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for poor air that can be a problem for sensitive groups. So, limit your time outside if you are impacted.

Wednesday will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms across metro Denver and the Front Range. While the rain won’t be widespread it will be needed moisture to some areas. And, it will help a little with the air quality.

We will have only isolated storm chances for the end of the week as temperatures stay just a few degrees above our normal high of 91 degrees at this time of year in Denver.

Another chance for much needed rain will arrive over the weekend. The better chance will be on Saturday followed by slightly lower chances on Sunday. Temperatures will not be as high with readings in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

