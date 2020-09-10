Some Colorado pumpkin growers concerned about possible second early freeze

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A freeze Tuesday night had pumpkin growers in Colorado worried. Low temperatures could threaten some of their crops again Wednesday night.

At Miller Farms in Platteville, owner Joe Miller was glad to see his pumpkin patch survived Tuesday night with no damage.

“I was pretty much awake all night checking the temperature every little bit,” he said.

Miller was worried his 40 acres of pumpkins – that so many people look forward to picking in the patch – would freeze.

“I knew we got so much moisture that it was like a blanket,” said Miller.

But 50 miles south in Littleton, at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, was a much different scene.

Pumpkin vines — still covered in snow — were wilted Wednesday morning.

“We recorded just a little over 30 degrees down here Tuesday night. With the snow cover and the wetness on the orange pumpkins, we should be fine. They were really starting to harden off pretty good,” the Farms’ Director Larry Vickerman said.

Vickerman says he believes there will still be thousands of the ripened orange pumpkins still available for picking.

But Wednesday night brings news worries.

“The concern tonight is, if the sky clears and we drop below 30 degrees, we have some injury, even on orange ones,” Vickerman said.

Chatfield Farms says it will have a better idea of how much damage the freeze caused by Thursday.

Chatfield’s pumpkin patch will open to the public in early October.

Miller says he is expecting families starting Thursday.