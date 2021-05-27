Soggy showers for your holiday weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a mainly dry and warm Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. There is only an isolated thunderstorm possible to the southeast of downtown.

Your Saturday will start off dry, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will quickly develop across the region. A few storms may contain hail, lighting and gusty wind.

A slow-moving storm system will lift across Colorado from Sunday into late Monday. It will produce rain showers on Sunday that could start early in the day. A period of steady rain will be possible Sunday evening and night.

As much as an inch of moisture could fall.

Additional showers will be possible early and late on Monday. There may be a few hours in the afternoon that the rain lets up. I would still plan on soggy conditions. So, make a back-up plan for any outdoor holiday activities.

We will start to dry out on Tuesday with only scattered thunderstorms possible. Drier days will follow next week allowing temperatures to warm back into the 70s.