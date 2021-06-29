Soggy couple of days with slow-moving thunderstorms on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a low chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening in metro Denver. A slightly better chance for rain will fall across the foothills to the west of the city and in part of the Colorado mountains.

Wednesday will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the Colorado high country. An increase in rain chances will also slide into Denver during the afternoon and evening. Storms will be slow to move which could lead to heavy rain in spots.

The best chance for rain will fall on Thursday. Storms could be stationary leading to localized flooding. The greatest threat for flooding will be across the burn scars in the foothills.

We will have additional showers and thunderstorms on Friday with less coverage. However, soggy conditions will still be possible with high humidity and slow-moving storms.

We get a little drying over the holiday weekend with only a few storms possible each afternoon. The storms will be moving a lot faster which will limit heavy rain and flood concerns.