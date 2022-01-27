Here’s what we know about Colorado’s next snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the Thursday snowfall has moved out, another storm system is on the way. A blast of cold air and snowfall will impact Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The graphic below shows a big dip in the jet stream, which is a weather-maker for Colorado, coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring a strong cold front along with it, allowing arctic air to move in from the north. It will also bring an increase in moisture levels, leading to a chance of snowfall across the state.

Here’s what we know so far about the storm:

Timing

As of Thursday afternoon, it looks like the snowfall will start sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Models show it continuing throughout the day on Wednesday before ending Wednesday night.

Totals

It is still too far out to know the exact totals for next week’s storm since it is several days away. So far, it is possible to see several inches of snowfall on the Front Range and enough to create travel problems.

Along with the snow, there will be wind gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Tuesday but will fall to the teens for most of Wednesday. Denver could see some of the coldest temperatures of the year so far on Thursday morning as morning lows fall well below zero.