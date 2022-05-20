DENVER (KDVR) — A late-May snowstorm is moving into Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the timeline for the storm for Denver:

Morning commute: Mist

10 a.m.: Rain showers

Noon: Rain/snow mix

5 p.m.: Mix to snow

7 p.m.: Snow

Saturday 9-10 a.m.: Snow tapers off

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said his biggest concern is the Foothills for 1-2 feet of heavy, wet snow accumulation. This is where the brunt of this storm will hit. Power outages will be possible.

Winter Storm Warning until Noon Saturday.

The wildcard for Denver and the I-25 corridor is the melt factor. How much of this snow melts? Tomer said he thinks a lot of it does, which will cut down on snow totals.

Snow will continue into Saturday morning then it will taper off around 10 a.m. in Denver and even earlier in Northern Colorado.

Forecast grand totals:

Foothills: 1-2 feet

Palmer Divide: 6-12 inches

Denver: 1-6 inches

Fort Collins: 1 inch

Greeley: 0-1 inch

Loveland: 1 inch

Highlands Ranch: 2-8 inches

Parker: 3-8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting two freezes in Denver. One on Saturday morning and the other on Sunday morning.

It will be dry on Sunday morning with a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs will be in the 40s to about 50 degrees.

Monday features a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. That chance increases to 40% on Tuesday.

