Snowiest January in Denver in 3 years: Here’s what this month is usually like

DENVER (KDVR) — We are six days into January and it has already been snowier than it was in 2020 and 2021.

Normally, Denver receives 6.5 inches of snowfall in January. Denver has already measured 5.3 inches of snow and it’s only Jan. 6.

4.2 inches of January’s total snowfall so far came from the Jan. 5-7 snowstorm.

Snow totals for January:

2022: 5.3 inches (so far)

2021: 3.1 inches

2020: 0.9 inch

2019: 6.2 inches

If you’re curious, the snowiest Jan. on record came in 1992 when 24.3 inches of snow fell that year.

Here are the 5 snowiest Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:

1992: 24.3 inches 1949: 22.2 inches 1883: 20.5 inches 1948: 19.2 inches 1959: 7.4 inches

Here are the 5 least snowy Denver January’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:

2003 & 1934: Trace

1931: 0.1 inch

1933: 0.2 inch

1952: 0.3

We will see where Denver lands in the history books with January snow at the end of the month.